Ruse and San Diego host Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (4-4) San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Binghamton…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (4-4)

San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Binghamton after Eva Ruse scored 20 points in San Diego’s 65-55 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Toreros are 2-1 in home games. San Diego is sixth in the WCC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Ray averaging 5.0.

The Bearcats are 1-2 in road games. Binghamton is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

San Diego scores 57.3 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 72.3 Binghamton allows. Binghamton scores 18.7 more points per game (74.7) than San Diego allows to opponents (56.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hallie Rhodes is shooting 38.5% and averaging 8.9 points for the Toreros. Ysabella Von Seipler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Bella Pucci is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Kendall Bennett is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.