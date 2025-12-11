Ruedinger, Thomas and O’Hara each score 20, Green Bay takes down IU Indianapolis 85-75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Preston Ruedinger, LeBron Thomas and CJ O’Hara each scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 85-75 win against…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Preston Ruedinger, LeBron Thomas and CJ O’Hara each scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 85-75 win against IU Indianapolis on Thursday.

Ruedinger added six rebounds and five assists for the Phoenix (5-7, 1-2 Horizon League). Thomas shot 14 of 16 from the free throw line and O’Hara shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Kyler D’Augustino and Micah Davis both finished with 17 points for the Jaguars (3-9, 0-3). Davis added five assists and Jaxon Edwards added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

