Ruedinger and the Green Bay Phoenix take on conference foe IU Indianapolis

Green Bay Phoenix (4-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyler D’Augustino and IU Indianapolis host Preston Ruedinger and Green Bay in Horizon League play Thursday.

The Jaguars are 2-2 on their home court. IU Indianapolis averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 0-2 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

IU Indianapolis averages 87.0 points, 11.0 more per game than the 76.0 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 72.1 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 94.2 IU Indianapolis allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Augustino is shooting 56.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 14.5 points for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 85.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

