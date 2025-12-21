Roy’s 22 points leads Oklahoma State over Cal State Fullerton 94-89

Anthony Roy scored 22 points and Vyctorius Miller and Christian Coleman added 20 apiece as Oklahoma State held off Cal…

Anthony Roy scored 22 points and Vyctorius Miller and Christian Coleman added 20 apiece as Oklahoma State held off Cal State Fullerton 94-89 on Sunday.

The Cowboys (11-1) stayed unbeaten at home by matching Cal State Fullerton’s perimeter shooting and doing just enough late to preserve the win. Oklahoma State shot 51% from the field and 14 of 30 (47%) from 3-point range, offsetting 17 turnovers in a game that stayed tight into the final minute.

Cal State Fullerton (5-8) repeatedly answered, finishing 12 of 26 (46%) from beyond the arc and 30 of 59 (51%) overall. The Titans cut the margin to 91-89 with 24 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Christian Williams, but Oklahoma State closed it out at the line.

Roy made two free throws after a late technical foul, and Fullerton missed its final attempt as time expired. Oklahoma State went 14 of 21 (67%) at the free-throw line, while the Titans struggled as well, shooting 17 of 34 (50%).

Christian Williams led Cal State Fullerton with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro scored 20 points, and Joshua Ward added 14 points and six assists.

Jaylen Curry finished with four steals and four assists for Oklahoma State, which improved to 9-0 at home.

Up next

Oklahoma State caps a six-game home stand against Bethune on Dec. 29.

Cal State Fullerton faces SMU on Dec. 28.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.