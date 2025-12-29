Roy hits 15 FTs, scores 27 points to help Oklahoma State beat Bethune-Cookman 103-77

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy made all 15 of his foul shots and scored a season-high 27 points, Parsa…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy made all 15 of his foul shots and scored a season-high 27 points, Parsa Fallah had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Oklahoma State beat Bethune-Cookman 103-77 on Monday night.

Roy has hit 34 straight free throws dating to Nov. 19 in a 103-95 win over South Florida.

Vyctorius Miller scored 18 points, Isaiah Coleman 12 and Kanye Clary added 10 points for Oklahoma State (12-1). Jaylen Curry had 11 points, five assists and four steals.

Quentin Heady lead the Wildcats with 17 points. Daniel Rouzan and Jakobi Heady scored 16 apiece and Tyler Andrews added 15 points.

Clary made a free throw that gave the Cowboys the lead for good a little more than nine minutes into the game and sparked a 17-4 run that made it 38-26 with 6:18 before halftime. Bethune-Cookman scored 12 of the next 18 points to cut its deficit in half, but Miller and Coleman threw down consecutive dunks and Clary added a layup that made it 50-38 at halftime.

The Cowboys scored the first eight points of the second half and led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

Bethune-Cookman (3-10) has lost four in a row and seven of its last eight.

Up next

Bethune Cookman: Hosts Florida A&M to kick off its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference slate Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Opens Big 12 Conference play Saturday at No. 15 Texas Tech.

