Ross and Marquette host Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (5-2) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-4) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -18; over/under…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-2) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-4)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -18; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Valparaiso after Chase Ross scored 21 points in Marquette’s 75-74 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Marquette ranks seventh in the Big East with 16.3 assists per game led by Ross averaging 4.1.

The Beacons are 1-1 on the road. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Shon Tupuola averaging 7.1.

Marquette averages 82.3 points, 14.2 more per game than the 68.1 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

Rakim Chaney is averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Beacons. Tupuola is averaging 8.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

