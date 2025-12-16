Roseby and SFA host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-7, 0-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3, 0-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-7, 0-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3, 0-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Texas A&M-CC after Key Roseby scored 26 points in SFA’s 87-85 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Ladyjacks have gone 5-1 in home games. SFA has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Islanders are 0-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC averages 21.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

SFA’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 57.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 68.9 SFA gives up to opponents.

The Ladyjacks and Islanders square off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. Myka Perry is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14.7 points.

Samora Watson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Marissa Shelton is averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.