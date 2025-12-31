Roman leads Merrimack against Rider after 20-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-10, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Rider after Madison Roman scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 60-56 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Broncs are 1-3 on their home court. Rider allows 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Warriors are 1-1 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rider’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 40.3% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mia Fiore is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

