Rolison scores 21 off the bench, Nevada knocks off Colorado State 75-62

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Rolison scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada over Colorado State 75-62 on Tuesday.

Rolison also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Wolf Pack (10-3, 2-0 Mountain West). Chuck Bailey III scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Vaughn Weems had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field. It was the sixth straight win for the Wolf Pack.

Jevin Muniz led the Rams (9-4, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting with five rebounds. Brandon Rechsteiner added 14 points.

Nevada took a 37-36 lead into the half. Weems paced the Wolf Pack with nine first-half points. Nevada took the lead for what would be the final time on Rolison’s 3-pointer with 6:06 remaining in the second half. They outscored the Rams by 12 points in the second half.

