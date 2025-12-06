Rolf scores 20, Youngstown State defeats IU Indianapolis 78-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rich Rolf scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat IU Indianapolis 78-55 on Saturday. Rolf shot 9…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rich Rolf scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat IU Indianapolis 78-55 on Saturday.

Rolf shot 9 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (6-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Cris Carroll scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Imanuel Zorgvol shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Bryson Dawkins added 10.

The Jaguars (3-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kyler D’Augustino, who finished with 19 points. Kameron Tinsley added eight points for IU Indianapolis. Micah Davis had seven points and two steals.

