Rohosy leads Stanford against UT Arlington after 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-3) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on UT Arlington after AJ Rohosy scored 20 points in Stanford’s 86-82 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cardinal are 5-2 in home games. Stanford averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 3-2 on the road. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 3.0.

Stanford averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 4.2 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 74.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.2 Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benny Gealer is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals. Ebuka Okorie is shooting 43.6% and averaging 21.0 points.

Marcell McCreary is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals. Seamster is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

