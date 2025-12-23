Rodney Brown Jr. scores 23 as Loyola Marymount beats Morgan State 83-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rodney Brown Jr. scored 23 points to lead Loyola Marymount over Morgan State 83-56 on Tuesday.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rodney Brown Jr. scored 23 points to lead Loyola Marymount over Morgan State 83-56 on Tuesday.

Brown went 8 of 14 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Lions (9-4). Jalen Shelley added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Aaron McBride pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

The Bears (2-11) were led by Rob Lawson, who recorded 14 points and six assists. Walter Peggs Jr. added 12 points and David Bumpass scored 11.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 19:46 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brown had 14 first-half points for a 40-21 advantage at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

