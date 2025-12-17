Robles, South Dakota Coyotes to face the Pepperdine Waves

South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) at Pepperdine Waves (7-3) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) at Pepperdine Waves (7-3)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Pepperdine for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Waves have gone 4-1 in home games. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Shorna Preston leads the Waves with 9.1 boards.

The Coyotes are 3-2 on the road. South Dakota scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 21.0 points per game.

Pepperdine scores 71.6 points, 16.6 more per game than the 55.0 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Waves. Seleh Harmon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Angelina Robles averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Molly Joyce is shooting 38.7% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

