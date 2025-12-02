Robles leads South Dakota against Portland State after 20-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (7-1) at Portland State Vikings (2-5) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-1) at Portland State Vikings (2-5)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Portland State after Angelina Robles scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 66-59 loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Vikings have gone 2-1 at home. Portland State has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Coyotes are 2-1 on the road. South Dakota leads the Summit scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 45.0%.

Portland State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.0 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyleigh Brown is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Vikings. Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 8.4 points.

Robles is averaging 15.4 points for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 10.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.