Robinson’s 21 lead NJIT over D-III SUNY-Canton 95-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson scored 21 points as NJIT beat Division-III SUNY-Canton 95-60 on Monday.

Robinson added eight rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (5-9). Ari Fulton shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Jeremy Clayville shot 3 for 12, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding three steals.

Lateef Johnson Jr. led the way for the Kangaroos with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Eugene Johnson Jr. added 13 points for SUNY-Canton. Kolton Castrello also had six points.

