Robinson’s 16 points lead North Texas past Houston Christian 77-75

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Reece Robinson’s 16 points helped North Texas defeat Houston Christian 77-75 on Tuesday night.

David Terrell Jr. made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to stretch the North Texas lead to 77-74. The Mean Green then fouled Trent Johnson with two seconds to play to help seal it.

Robinson added nine rebounds for the Mean Green (7-2). Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 15 points. Josiah Shackleford shot 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 13 points.

Kylin Green had 13 points, four assists and two steals for the Huskies (4-4). Houston Christian also got 12 points, four assists and two steals from Elijah Brooks. Nehikhare Igiehon had 10 points.

North Texas went into halftime ahead of Houston Christian 40-34. Stevenson scored 11 points in the half. North Texas used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 65-56 advantage with 5:02 left.

