Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against Bellarmine after 23-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bellarmine Knights (4-5) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bellarmine Knights (4-5)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Bellarmine after Kael Robinson scored 23 points in Northern Kentucky’s 92-53 win over the Brescia Bearcats.

The Knights are 2-1 in home games. Bellarmine ranks eighth in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Kenyon Goodin averaging 2.4.

The Norse are 1-3 on the road. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 33.2 rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 8.1.

Bellarmine makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Northern Kentucky has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 48.7% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 58.8% and averaging 20.9 points for the Knights. Goodin is averaging 10.3 points.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 17.7 points for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 16 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.