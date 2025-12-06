Robinson, Graham lead New Hampshire to 88-82 OT win over Boston University

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — KiJan Robinson scored 21 points and Jack Graham added five in overtime as New Hampshire knocked…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — KiJan Robinson scored 21 points and Jack Graham added five in overtime as New Hampshire knocked off Boston University 88-82 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Robinson shot 8 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (3-7). He buried a 3-pointer with 1 second left to force overtime tied at 74.

Belal El Shakery scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds for New Hampshire. Graham shot 4 of 9 from the field with a 3-pointer and went 4 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

The Terriers (4-6) were led in scoring by Michael McNair, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Sam Hughes added 15 points and Azmar Abdullah scored 12.

El Shakery scored 10 points in the first half and New Hampshire went into halftime trailing 38-33. Robinson had 11 points in the second half and the Wildcats closed with a 20-3 run to force OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

