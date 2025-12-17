Robinson and UAB host Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at UAB Blazers (7-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at UAB Blazers (7-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -18.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Cleveland State after Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points in UAB’s 86-85 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Blazers have gone 4-2 at home. UAB leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Evan Chatman leads the Blazers with 9.5 rebounds.

The Vikings are 0-5 on the road. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

UAB is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blazers. Robinson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Beard is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.