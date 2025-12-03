Robinson and Oakland host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -8.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Brody Robinson scored 23 points in Oakland’s 95-87 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 on their home court. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 83.1 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Mastodons are 0-5 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Oakland’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Mastodons meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett White II averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Isaac Garrett is shooting 59.3% and averaging 16.1 points.

Maximus Nelson is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 6.3 points. Corey Hadnot II is averaging 18 points and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

