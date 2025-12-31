Robertson and No. 23 Tennessee host Florida

Florida Gators (12-3) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (8-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Tennessee hosts…

Florida Gators (12-3) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (8-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Tennessee hosts Florida after Nya Robertson scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 89-44 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Lady Volunteers are 5-0 in home games. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC scoring 81.4 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Gators are 1-2 on the road. Florida is 10-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Tennessee scores 81.4 points, 23.2 more per game than the 58.2 Florida allows. Florida scores 18.2 more points per game (77.8) than Tennessee gives up (59.6).

The Lady Volunteers and Gators meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janiah Barker is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lady Volunteers. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 14.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.