Roberts, Berry lead No. 16 Louisville women to 89-65 win over No. 17 Tennessee at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 18 points, Imari Berry had 15 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, and No. 16 Louisville pulled away from No. 17 Tennessee 89-65 on Saturday in the Champions Classic at Barclays Center.

The Cardinals (12-3) have won five straight and eight of their last nine. Louisville has won the last four meetings with the Lady Vols.

Reyna Scott scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Mackenly Randolph finished with 11 and Laura Ziegler and Skylar Jones each had 10. Elif Istanbulluoglu grabbed 14 rebounds with nine points.

Zee Spearman had 18 points and 12 rebounds, her first double-double this season for the Lady Vols (7-3). Talaysia Cooper added 14 points and Mia Pauldo 10.

The game was tied midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals closed the period on a 15-4 run that included seven Tennessee turnovers. After Spearman and Randolph were assessed technical fouls following a skirmish in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Louisville picked up where it left off in the third, scoring 12 straight points over two minutes. Suddenly the Cardinals were up by 22 after Tennessee missed its first six shots.

Louisville outscored Tennessee 26-13 in the fourth quarter and 48-29 in the second half.

The Cardinals shot 49% and had a 59-37 advantage on the boards, scoring 24 second-chance points.

Louisville led 41-36 at halftime. Tied after the first quarter, the teams exchanged leads in the second period before Louisville went on a 12-0 run to lead by nine before Tennessee trimmed it to five at the break.

Up next

Tennessee is host to Southern Indiana on Monday.

Louisville returns to ACC play at home against SMU on Jan. 1.

