Robert Morris visits Saint Francis (PA) after Wicks’ 22-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-10)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Robert Morris after Skylar Wicks scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 102-61 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Red Flash have gone 2-1 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Colonials are 2-4 on the road. Robert Morris scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 76.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 84.2 Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Russell is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Flash. Wicks is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

DeSean Goode is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

