Robert Morris visits Milwaukee after Jovanovich’s 21-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (7-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-5)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Robert Morris after Danilo Jovanovich scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 105-81 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Milwaukee allows 84.4 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Colonials are 1-0 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Milwaukee averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Jovanovich is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 65.7%.

Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 12.3 points. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

