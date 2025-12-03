Robert Morris visits Green Bay following Ruedinger’s 30-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (6-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay…

Robert Morris Colonials (6-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Robert Morris after Preston Ruedinger scored 30 points in Green Bay’s 95-55 victory over the Haskell Fighting Indians.

The Phoenix are 2-0 on their home court. Green Bay leads the Horizon League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Hall averaging 4.8.

The Colonials have gone 1-3 away from home. Robert Morris scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Green Bay scores 73.0 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.9 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Colonials meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ O’Hara is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Ruedinger is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 13.1 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.