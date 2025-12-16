Robert Morris takes on Youngstown State, seeks 7th straight home win

Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-4, 1-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Colonials play Youngstown State.

The Colonials have gone 6-0 at home. Robert Morris has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have gone 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Robert Morris makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Youngstown State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Penguins square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeSean Goode is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cris Carroll is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 15.1 points. Rich Rolf is shooting 57.9% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

