Robert Morris takes on Mercyhurst after Kuhns’ 25-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (4-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-6)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Mercyhurst after Bailey Kuhns scored 25 points in Robert Morris’ 64-54 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Lakers have gone 0-2 at home. Mercyhurst averages 18.7 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonials are 2-2 on the road. Robert Morris is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercyhurst is shooting 32.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 65.2 points per game, 20.6 fewer points than the 85.8 Mercyhurst allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lena Walz is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Aislin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Noa Givon is averaging 10.3 points.

