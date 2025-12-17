Robert Morris plays Youngstown State, aims for 7th straight home win

Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-4, 1-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Colonials face Youngstown State.

The Colonials have gone 6-0 in home games. Robert Morris averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Penguins are 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Robert Morris averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 10.3 more points per game (80.5) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (70.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeSean Goode is shooting 59.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cris Carroll is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Penguins. Rich Rolf is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

