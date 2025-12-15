Robert Morris plays Detroit Mercy, aims for 4th straight win

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-5, 2-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-2, 1-0 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-5, 2-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-2, 1-0 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Colonials take on Detroit Mercy.

The Colonials are 3-0 in home games. Robert Morris is the Horizon leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Bailey Kuhns averaging 5.3.

The Titans have gone 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon scoring 63.1 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Robert Morris is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Titans match up Tuesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislin is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Colonials. Kuhns is averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6%.

Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging eight points and 1.6 steals. Jasmine Edwards is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.