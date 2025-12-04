Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Robert Morris defeats Green…

Robert Morris defeats Green Bay on Chitikoudis’ bucket with 3 seconds left, 80-78

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 9:50 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeSean Goode scored 18 points and Nikolaos Chitikoudis’ basket with three seconds left led Robert Morris over Green Bay 80-78 on Thursday.

Goode added nine rebounds for the Colonials (7-3, 1-0 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Cam Wilds shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points. Darius Livingston also scored 10 points.

The Phoenix (4-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Justin Allen, who finished with 20 points. Green Bay also got 17 points and six assists from Preston Ruedinger. CJ O’Hara had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up