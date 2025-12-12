Roberson leads UMass-Lowell against Quinnipiac after 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on Quinnipiac after Jerrell Roberson scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 122-73 win against the Fisher Falcons.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 79.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The River Hawks are 1-6 in road games. UMass-Lowell is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Quinnipiac is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Darrel Yepdo is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 9.6 points. Austin Green is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

