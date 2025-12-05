Rivera-Torres leads Monmouth against Georgia Tech after 20-point game

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Georgia Tech…

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Georgia Tech after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 63-58 victory against the Princeton Tigers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-1 at home. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Mouhamed Sylla leads the Yellow Jackets with 8.8 boards.

The Hawks are 1-3 on the road. Monmouth is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Justin Ray averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Rivera-Torres is averaging 15 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.