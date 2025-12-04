Rivera-Torres’ 20 help Monmouth take down Princeton 63-58

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 20 points as Monmouth beat Princeton 63-58 on Wednesday. Rivera-Torres added…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 20 points as Monmouth beat Princeton 63-58 on Wednesday.

Rivera-Torres added five rebounds for the Hawks (5-4). Cornelius Robinson Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line .

CJ Happy led the way for the Tigers (3-8) with 20 points and four assists. Jack Stanton added 14 points and nine rebounds for Princeton.

Rivera-Torres scored nine points in the first half for Monmouth, which led 31-27 at the break. Monmouth pulled off the victory after a 10-3 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 47-42 with 10:02 left in the half. Rivera-Torres scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

