Rippey and Saint Peter’s host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-8, 2-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Quinnipiac after De’Naya Rippey scored 24 points in Saint Peter’s 81-72 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Peacocks have gone 1-3 at home. Saint Peter’s is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Rippey leads the Peacocks with 9.7 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

Saint Peter’s scores 51.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 55.3 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 67.4 points per game, 2.7 more than the 64.7 Saint Peter’s allows to opponents.

The Peacocks and Bobcats square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rippey is scoring 13.9 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks. Jayshlynn Vega is averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games.

Sydney Ryan is averaging 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

