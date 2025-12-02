Live Radio
Ring Malith’s 31 points lead SIU-Edwardsville over North Florida 72-63

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 11:01 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ring Malith’s 31 points led SIU-Edwardsville past North Florida 72-63 on Tuesday.

Malith added 10 rebounds for the Cougars (6-3). CJ Hall went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 10 points.

The Ospreys (2-6) were led by Kamrin Oriol and Trey Cady, who both recorded 16 points. BJ Plummer had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

