Ring Malith’s 31 points lead SIU-Edwardsville over North Florida 72-63

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ring Malith’s 31 points led SIU-Edwardsville past North Florida 72-63 on Tuesday. Malith added 10 rebounds…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ring Malith’s 31 points led SIU-Edwardsville past North Florida 72-63 on Tuesday.

Malith added 10 rebounds for the Cougars (6-3). CJ Hall went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 10 points.

The Ospreys (2-6) were led by Kamrin Oriol and Trey Cady, who both recorded 16 points. BJ Plummer had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.