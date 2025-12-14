Riley scores 31, East Carolina takes down Buffalo 73-70

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Riley’s 31 points led East Carolina past Buffalo 73-70 on Sunday. Riley added eight rebounds…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Riley’s 31 points led East Carolina past Buffalo 73-70 on Sunday.

Riley added eight rebounds for the Pirates (4-7). Tybo Bailey shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 11 points. Giovanni Emejuru had 10 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

The Bulls (9-2) were led by Daniel Freitag, who recorded 31 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Sabol added 19 points for Buffalo. Mikhail Pocknett also had seven points and 13 rebounds.

Riley scored 10 points in the first half and East Carolina went into the break trailing 47-28. Jordan Riley’s 21-point second half helped East Carolina close out the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

