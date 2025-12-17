Riley scores 24 to lead East Carolina over Presbyterian 74-53

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joran Riley had 24 points in East Carolina’s 74-53 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday night. Riley…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joran Riley had 24 points in East Carolina’s 74-53 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Riley also had four steals for the Pirates (5-7). Giovanni Emejuru scored 21 points while shooting 9 of 11 from the field, adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Tybo Bailey had 12 points.

The Blue Hose (6-7) were led by Jaylen Peterson with 17 points and eight rebounds. Triston Wilson added nine points, five assists and four steals.

East Carolina took the lead with 19:05 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Riley led the team with 11 points for a 38-23 advantage at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

