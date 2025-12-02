Riley scores 18, East Carolina knocks off Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-56

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joran Riley scored 18 points as East Carolina beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-56 on Tuesday night. Riley…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joran Riley scored 18 points as East Carolina beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-56 on Tuesday night.

Riley added five assists for the Pirates (3-5). Isaiah Mbeng scored all 14 of his points in the second half. Corey Caulker finished with 12 points.

Michael Teal scored 10 points and had six assists for the Hawks (4-7). Dorion Staples added 10 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Maurio Hanson Jr. had nine points.

East Carolina took the lead with 4:02 left in the first half and did not trail again. Riley led the Pirates with nine points in the first half to help put them up 32-26 at the break. East Carolina extended its lead to 55-36 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

