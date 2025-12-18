Riley leads Tulsa against Western Kentucky after 29-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Western Kentucky after Tylen Riley scored 29 points in Tulsa’s 83-70 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Hilltoppers are 5-0 in home games. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA with 13.7 assists per game led by Teagan Moore averaging 2.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-1 in road games. Tulsa has an 8-1 record against opponents over .500.

Western Kentucky’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Miles Barnstable is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14.5 points. Riley is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

