Rider takes on Merrimack on 3-game skid

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Merrimack Warriors (3-6) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under…

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Merrimack Warriors (3-6)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider comes into the matchup with Merrimack as losers of three straight games.

The Warriors have gone 1-0 at home. Merrimack has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncs are 0-4 in road games. Rider has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Merrimack is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Broncs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernest Shelton is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Warriors. Tye Dorset is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Aasim Burton is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals. Zion Cruz is averaging 11.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.