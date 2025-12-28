Rider takes on Manhattan, aims to halt 8-game skid

Manhattan Jaspers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-10, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-10, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider aims to end its eight-game skid when the Broncs take on Manhattan.

The Broncs are 1-2 on their home court. Rider has a 1-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaspers are 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rider is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 24.5% from beyond the arc. Zion Cruz is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden Winston is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

