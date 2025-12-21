Rider faces VCU on 7-game slide

Rider Broncs (1-9, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (8-4) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider aims to…

Rider Broncs (1-9, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (8-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider aims to break its seven-game skid with a win against VCU.

The Rams have gone 6-1 in home games. VCU is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Broncs are 0-7 on the road. Rider has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

VCU averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game VCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

Zion Cruz is averaging 10.8 points for the Broncs. Aasim Burton is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

