Rider faces VCU on 7-game losing streak

Rider Broncs (1-9, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (8-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -32.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider is looking to stop its seven-game losing streak with a victory against VCU.

The Rams have gone 6-1 at home. VCU is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs are 0-7 on the road. Rider is seventh in the MAAC allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

VCU averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Rider allows. Rider’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than VCU has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Zion Cruz is averaging 10.8 points for the Broncs. Aasim Burton is averaging 10.8 points.

