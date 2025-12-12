Richmond visits Mills and Liberty

Richmond Spiders (7-3, 1-0 A-10) at Liberty Lady Flames (6-2) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces…

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Richmond after Avery Mills scored 24 points in Liberty’s 74-73 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Flames are 3-1 on their home court. Liberty leads the CUSA with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ify Nwaobi averaging 7.5.

The Spiders are 2-1 in road games. Richmond is 7-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Liberty’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Richmond allows. Richmond has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 34.3% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Flames. Claudia Acin is averaging 9.6 points.

Maggie Doogan is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 23.1 points, nine rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

