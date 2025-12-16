Richmond visits Elon following Klaczek’s 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (9-1) at Elon Phoenix (6-4) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Richmond after…

Richmond Spiders (9-1) at Elon Phoenix (6-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Richmond after Kacper Klaczek scored 23 points in Elon’s 85-79 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Phoenix have gone 3-2 in home games. Elon is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 1-0 on the road. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Elon makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Richmond averages 6.4 more points per game (85.6) than Elon allows (79.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 54.7% and averaging 22.7 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Will Johnston averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Aiden Argabright is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals.

