Richmond squares off against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-7) vs. Richmond Spiders (9-3, 1-0 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Alabama A&M in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Spiders are 8-3 in non-conference play. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Doogan averaging 7.3.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 6.2.

Richmond makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Alabama A&M averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 23.4 points, nine rebounds and 5.4 assists. Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Belton is averaging 5.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Maori Davenport is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

