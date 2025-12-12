Richmond puts home win streak on the line against Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) at Richmond Spiders (8-1) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Southern Illinois…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) at Richmond Spiders (8-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Southern Illinois trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Spiders are 6-0 in home games. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Walz averaging 4.9.

The Salukis are 1-3 on the road. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Prince Aligbe averaging 1.9.

Richmond averages 84.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 71.5 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 10.6 more points per game (80.3) than Richmond allows to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiden Argabright is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 58.5%.

Drew Steffe is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.4 points. Quel’Ron House is averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals.

