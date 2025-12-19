Richmond hosts Williams and Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (3-9) at Richmond Spiders (9-2) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Richmond after Braxton…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-9) at Richmond Spiders (9-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Richmond after Braxton Williams scored 24 points in Citadel’s 82-78 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Spiders are 7-0 on their home court. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 84.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Citadel has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Richmond averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.3 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is shooting 46.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Spiders. Will Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sola Adebisi is averaging 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

