Richmond hosts Loyola Chicago after Doogan’s 25-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-5) at Richmond Spiders (6-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Loyola Chicago after Maggie Doogan scored 25 points in Richmond’s 76-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Spiders are 3-0 on their home court. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Doogan averaging 8.4.

The Ramblers have gone 2-2 away from home. Loyola Chicago has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Richmond averages 71.1 points, 8.1 more per game than the 63.0 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 51.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 62.4 Richmond allows to opponents.

The Spiders and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0%.

Alex-Anne Bessette is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.6 points for the Ramblers. Brooklyn Vaughn is averaging 10.3 points.

