Richmond hosts L’Amoreaux and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (4-3) at Richmond Spiders (7-2, 1-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Richmond after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 72-69 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spiders have gone 4-0 in home games. Richmond has a 6-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Stags have gone 1-2 away from home. Fairfield has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Fairfield has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 23 points, 9.9 rebounds and five assists. Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.3 points.

L’Amoreaux is averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 18.3 points.

